UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Breaches At Kamchatka Businesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Breaches at Kamchatka Businesses

The Russian environment watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) has not found any critical breaches at businesses on the Kamchatka peninsula amid reports of contaminated ocean water in the region, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian environment watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) has not found any critical breaches at businesses on the Kamchatka peninsula amid reports of contaminated ocean water in the region, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Tuesday.

Russian scientists suggested earlier this week that the contamination of the ocean, which led to mass deaths of sea fauna, could be linked to tiny algae.

"We have taken samples next to it [a toxic waste storage range] and in the Mutnushka river. We have not seen any figures there high enough to have led to the consequences we are discussing here," Radionova said.

According to the official, checks on the businesses in the vicinity of the contaminated area showed no "critical breaches."

Related Topics

Water Russia

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

10 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

11 minutes ago

Malakand university announces online survey of mal ..

4 minutes ago

9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

27 minutes ago

German investor confidence plummets in October

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.