Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Breaches at Kamchatka Businesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian environment watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) has not found any critical breaches at businesses on the Kamchatka peninsula amid reports of contaminated ocean water in the region, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian environment watchdog (Rosprirodnadzor) has not found any critical breaches at businesses on the Kamchatka peninsula amid reports of contaminated ocean water in the region, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Tuesday.

Russian scientists suggested earlier this week that the contamination of the ocean, which led to mass deaths of sea fauna, could be linked to tiny algae.

"We have taken samples next to it [a toxic waste storage range] and in the Mutnushka river. We have not seen any figures there high enough to have led to the consequences we are discussing here," Radionova said.

According to the official, checks on the businesses in the vicinity of the contaminated area showed no "critical breaches."