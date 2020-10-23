UrduPoint.com
Russian Environment Watchdog Says Kamchatka Ecology Crisis Not Caused By Industry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:22 PM

The Russian environmental watchdog carried out about 5,000 tests at the spot on Kamchatka shores, where there was mass death of sea animals, but found no industrial causes for the disaster, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian environmental watchdog carried out about 5,000 tests at the spot on Kamchatka shores, where there was mass death of sea animals, but found no industrial causes for the disaster, the head of the agency, Svetlana Radionova, said Friday.

"We have carried out almost 5,000 tests, took hundreds of samples, and all the tests show that there is no clear industrial impact on the environment where the dead hydrobionts used to leave," Radionova said at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The academy recognized algae in bloom as the official cause of he contamination of Avacha bay.

This particular spot is popular with surfers who enjoy the Pacific Ocean waves and who were among the first to sound the alarm about the water changing color.

