Russian Environmental Watchdog Assesses Damage Due to Norilsk Fuel Spill at Almost $2Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Russian environmental resources management service, Rosprirodnadzor, said on Monday that the diesel fuel spill at a thermal power plant in Norilsk inflicted on the environment damage assessed at almost 148 billion rubles ($2 billion).

Around 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29, after which a state of emergency was declared in the northern Russian city of Norilsk.

"The Federal Supervisory Natural Resources Management Service has conducted an assessment of the damage and has sent a request to voluntarily repay the damage to the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company (part of Nornickel).

This includes the damage done to bodies of water, in the amount of 147,046,011,000 rubles, and the damage done to soil, in the amount of 738,615,500 rubles," the watchdog said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Rosprirodnadzor earlier in the day with presenting an assessment of the environmental damage by September 1.

