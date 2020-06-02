Russian Environmental Watchdog to Inspect Huge Diesel Fuel Spill in Norilsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Svetlana Radionova, the chief of the Russian environmental watchdog left for the industrial Arctic city of Norilsk on Tuesday after reports of a massive diesel fuel spill.

"The head of Rosprirodnadzor was instructed to go to the site," a spokesperson for the agency told Sputnik.

Some 20,000 tonnes of diesel have leaked out of a tank at the TPP-3 thermal power station last Friday. An investigative committee said a car driving outside the industrial site caught fire after coming in contact with the flammable liquid.