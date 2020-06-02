UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Environmental Watchdog To Inspect Huge Diesel Fuel Spill In Norilsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Russian Environmental Watchdog to Inspect Huge Diesel Fuel Spill in Norilsk

Svetlana Radionova, the chief of the Russian environmental watchdog left for the industrial Arctic city of Norilsk on Tuesday after reports of a massive diesel fuel spill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Svetlana Radionova, the chief of the Russian environmental watchdog left for the industrial Arctic city of Norilsk on Tuesday after reports of a massive diesel fuel spill.

"The head of Rosprirodnadzor was instructed to go to the site," a spokesperson for the agency told Sputnik.

Some 20,000 tonnes of diesel have leaked out of a tank at the TPP-3 thermal power station last Friday. An investigative committee said a car driving outside the industrial site caught fire after coming in contact with the flammable liquid.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Car Norilsk Tank SITE

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

4 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

4 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

49 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

1 hour ago

Philippine exit from key US military pact 'suspend ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.