Russian Envoy Accuses West Of Undermining OSCE's Mission Of World Peace, Security

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:32 PM

Russian Envoy Accuses West of Undermining OSCE's Mission of World Peace, Security

The Western countries obstruct the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from pursuing its mission of building world peace and security, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Aleksander Lukashevich said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Western countries obstruct the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from pursuing its mission of building world peace and security, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Aleksander Lukashevich said on Tuesday.

"The principles that were supposed to adhere states to ending confrontation, forsaking conflicts and developing cooperation in multiple areas, which would rule out any wars in Europe as such, that is, a peace that would be built on the principles of dialogue and cooperation. This could not be just a dream of the politicians of that time. Unfortunately, events developed on a completely different scenario," Lukashevich said at a virtual briefing hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Instead, the European Union and the United States have imposed on the OSCE a mere role of a human rights watchdog, while assuming leadership in the war and peace realm, the Russian envoy argued.

"The cooperation and dialogue in recent years have been replaced with unbridled Russophobia and confrontation along all lines," Lukashevich said, adding that "if such tendencies continue in the future, I cannot guarantee that the OSCE's marginalization might take completely different shapes."

The OSCE was established in 1973 and has evolved to be the world's largest intergovernmental security organization, which currently comprises 57 member states. Its mandate covers security issues related to three key realms, namely political-military, economic and human rights.

