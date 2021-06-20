UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Antonov Lands In New York - Sputnik Correspondent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov has arrived in the United States to resume his work at the embassy, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The plane carrying Antonov has landed at the JFK Airport in New York at 11:58 a.m. EST (15:58 GMT).

The ambassador is now expected to head to Washington.

Antonov and US Ambassador Sullivan traveled to their home countries for consultations this spring. At their summit in Geneva, presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden reached an agreement on the ambassadors' return.

Sullivan said on Saturday that he would return to Moscow soon.

