Russian Envoy Antonov Meets With Newly Appointed US Ambassador Lynne Tracy - Embassy
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov held a meeting with newly appointed US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy, the Russian embassy said on Monday.
"A meeting was held at the Russian residence in Washington between Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and the new chief of the American diplomatic mission in Moscow, Lynne Tracy," the embassy said.