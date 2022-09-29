UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Antonov Says Situation With Arms Control 'Deplorable' As Result Of US Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Russian Envoy Antonov Says Situation With Arms Control 'Deplorable' as Result of US Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The policy United States pursues has led to a "deplorable" and "deserted" arms control situation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an opinion-editorial piece published by the National Interest.

"We see a deplorable, deserted picture in arms control...

I have to remind the readers that all this is a result of the US policy, Antonov said on Wednesday.

Antonov highlighted that the US foreign policy over the years has resulted in the dismantling of the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Open Skies Treaty and also threatens to eliminate the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States All

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

5 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

5 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

5 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

5 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.