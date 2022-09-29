Russian Envoy Antonov Says Situation With Arms Control 'Deplorable' as Result of US Policy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The policy United States pursues has led to a "deplorable" and "deserted" arms control situation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an opinion-editorial piece published by the National Interest.

"We see a deplorable, deserted picture in arms control...

I have to remind the readers that all this is a result of the US policy, Antonov said on Wednesday.

Antonov highlighted that the US foreign policy over the years has resulted in the dismantling of the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the Open Skies Treaty and also threatens to eliminate the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).