Russian Envoy Arrives To Geneva Ahead Of Syrian Constitutional Committee's Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev has arrived to Geneva, where Syrian Constitutional Committee will be officially launched on October 30, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

All Syrian delegations arrived earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will have preliminary meetings with all delegations. In the evening, he will meet with foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran, who will also arrive in Geneva, but will not be present at the ceremony of the committee launch on Wednesday.

