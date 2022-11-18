Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran is very counterproductive and untimely, since it has only further disrupted the talks on the nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA Board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. It also condemned Tehran's policy on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The #IAEA BoG (Board of Governors) resolution on #Iran adopted today is very counterproductive and untimely. Regardless of the intentions of its supporters, it created a more difficult environment around outstanding safeguards issues and the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA.

That's why #Russia voted against," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

However, there is still a chance to restore the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian envoy told the IAEA Board of Governors, while urging the agency to not set the negotiation process on the path of uncontrolled escalation with unpredictable consequences.

In June, the IAEA governing board also passed a similar resolution initiated by the same countries. The document criticized Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019. Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its JCPOA commitments.

The talks on resuming the Iranian nuclear deal, also know as the JCPOA, has been going on in Vienna since 2021 after the deal fell through due to Washington's unilateral withdrawal, followed by a slew of sanctions against Tehran. Iran has in turn resumed its nuclear activities, threatening the stability in the region.