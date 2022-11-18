UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution On Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

The recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran is very counterproductive and untimely, since it has only further disrupted the talks on the nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Iran is very counterproductive and untimely, since it has only further disrupted the talks on the nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the IAEA Board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. It also condemned Tehran's policy on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The #IAEA BoG (Board of Governors) resolution on #Iran adopted today is very counterproductive and untimely. Regardless of the intentions of its supporters, it created a more difficult environment around outstanding safeguards issues and the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA.

That's why #Russia voted against," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

However, there is still a chance to restore the Iran nuclear deal, the Russian envoy told the IAEA Board of Governors, while urging the agency to not set the negotiation process on the path of uncontrolled escalation with unpredictable consequences.

In June, the IAEA governing board also passed a similar resolution initiated by the same countries. The document criticized Iran for insufficient cooperation in a probe into uranium traces discovered at three undeclared sites in 2019. Tehran rejected the resolution as "politicized" and disconnected surveillance cameras at nuclear sites beyond its JCPOA commitments.

The talks on resuming the Iranian nuclear deal, also know as the JCPOA, has been going on in Vienna since 2021 after the deal fell through due to Washington's unilateral withdrawal, followed by a slew of sanctions against Tehran. Iran has in turn resumed its nuclear activities, threatening the stability in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution Governor Iran Russia Washington Twitter Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran Same United Kingdom United States June 2019

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

21 seconds ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

28 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

28 minutes ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

28 minutes ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

28 minutes ago
 US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek ..

US House Majority Leader Hoyer Says Will Not Seek Reelection to Leadership in Ne ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.