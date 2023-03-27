Russian Envoy Calls on Kiev to Exercise Responsibility, Stop Attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP

As of now, Kiev is not ready to confirm that Ukrainian forces will not shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) As of now, Kiev is not ready to confirm that Ukrainian forces will not shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"All that is required of Kiev is to confirm that it will not shell the NPP, which it has done many times in the past.

As of today, Ukrainians are not ready to confirm such a simple thing," Ulyanov said.

He pointed out that, when matters concerning the Zaporizhzhia NPP arise, Kiev tries to shift the conversation to another direction and talks about "demilitarization" and "de-occupation".

"But they just need to commit themselves not to shoot at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and stick to that in the future," Ulyanov told Sputnik.