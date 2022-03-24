UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Calls Reports Of FBI Targeting DC Embassy A Ploy To Flaunt US Intel Prowess

March 24, 2022

Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday that American media reports of the FBI targeting the Washington, DC embassy for spy recruitment are an intelligence ploy intended to flaunt its own prowess

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday that American media reports of the FBI targeting the Washington, DC embassy for spy recruitment are an intelligence ploy intended to flaunt its own prowess.

"It seems that the piece was written at the behest of intelligence services eager to promote their 'innovations' in targeting. Attempts to sow distrust and organize desertion among Embassy staff are laughable," Antonov said.

