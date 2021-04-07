UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy Calls US Delegation's Stance At Iran Nuclear Talks In Vienna Balanced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Russian Envoy Calls US Delegation's Stance at Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna Balanced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called on Tuesday the position of the United States at the Vienna talks on the Iranian nuclear deal balanced, adding that the US delegation tries to understand what is going on.

Ulyanov heads the Russian delegation at the nuclear talks that kicked off in the Austrian capital earlier on Tuesday and focused on steps needed to fully restore the deal. Following the first day of meetings, the participants managed to launch the work of two expert groups ” on lifting sanctions against Tehran and on nuclear issues.

"It seems to me that the position of the current [US] negotiating team is rather balanced, they try to understand what is going on, heed the advice," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the US delegation is trying to find the ground for progress.

The JCPOA meeting ” the latest bid to break the deadlock in the talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement ” took place as time is running out for the participants to save the deal.

Earlier in the day, Paris welcomed the resumption of the nuclear talks, while Washington said it considered the ongoing Vienna talks as a welcome and constructive step to get a better understanding of how to restore mutual compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Vienna Paris Tehran Progress United States Turkish Lira 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

55 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

55 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

55 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

55 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.