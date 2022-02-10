UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Calls West's Groundless Accusations Against Moscow Attempt To Mislead World

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Russian Envoy Calls West's Groundless Accusations Against Moscow Attempt to Mislead World

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The West's groundless accusations against Russia are nothing but an attempt to mislead the world community about the true causes of the current global tension, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Commenting on "the anti-Russian hysteria unleashed by the West" in the context of Ukraine, the diplomat said that it had reached "such odious proportions in recent months that even Kiev has been puzzled," adding that the deployment and maneuvers of Russian troops on Russian territory are interpreted as a "threat to international peace and security."

"This is simply not only unacceptable interference in the sovereign affairs of our state but also an attempt to mislead the world community about the true causes of the current global tension," Gatilov said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Geneva Kiev

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

1 hour ago
 UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

10 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

10 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

10 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>