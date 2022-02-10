GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The West's groundless accusations against Russia are nothing but an attempt to mislead the world community about the true causes of the current global tension, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

Commenting on "the anti-Russian hysteria unleashed by the West" in the context of Ukraine, the diplomat said that it had reached "such odious proportions in recent months that even Kiev has been puzzled," adding that the deployment and maneuvers of Russian troops on Russian territory are interpreted as a "threat to international peace and security."

"This is simply not only unacceptable interference in the sovereign affairs of our state but also an attempt to mislead the world community about the true causes of the current global tension," Gatilov said.