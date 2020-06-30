UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Denounces As 'Utopia' US Draft Resolution To Extend UN Arms Embargo On Iran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian Envoy Denounces as 'Utopia' US Draft Resolution to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US draft resolution to extend the United Nations arms embargo on Iran is "a utopia" that "will not fly," Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told said on Tuesday.

"We said from day one that the US draft on Iran's embargo is a utopia. It will not fly and it is not a basis for any negotiations," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia said the United States is attempting to use the UN Security Council to legitimize its maximum pressure campaign against Iran that denounced as being a maximum suffocation policy.

The United States has said it seeks to extend the UN-imposed conventional arms embargo imposed on Iran that is set to expire in four months.

Nebenzia said there are neither legal nor other grounds to raise the issue of extending the arms embargo against Iran at the UN Security Council. He noted that the issue of the arms embargo is part of the Iran nuclear agreement from which the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

The Russian ambassador urged UN member states to spare no effort to preserve the nuclear agreement and promised that Russia will continue to encourage dialogue to bring situation back under control.

