Russian Envoy Doubts EU Interested in Full Destabilization of Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The European Union is unlikely interested in the situation in Belarus escalating into full-blown chaos, Russia's permanent representative to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, told Sputnik in an interview.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 election, when the opposition challenged incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The EU has since rejected the election results and refused to recognize Lukashenko as legitimate president. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who came in second, is now rallying support from European leaders while being in self-exile in Lithuania.

When asked whether the EU is trying to heat up the situation in Belarus, Chizhov replied: "On the one hand, [they] hit it up, but, on the other hand, complete destabilization unlikely meets their interests."

Speaking about the Nord Stream 2 prospects, the diplomat expressed confidence that the project would be completed, despite the United States' push for Europe to abandon it in light of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.