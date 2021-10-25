UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy For Afghanistan Plans To Talk With German Counterpart By End Of Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:49 PM

Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that he plans to hold negotiations with his German counterpart by the end of the week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that he plans to hold negotiations with his German counterpart by the end of the week.

"We are not only discussing this with the Americans.

Last week I had consultations with my French colleagues in Moscow, and I expect the German special envoy for Afghanistan by the end of this week, and we will be discussing the same questions," Kabulov said at a press conference.

