Russian Envoy For Afghanistan Says Has Not Seen US-Taliban Agreement

Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Says Has Not Seen US-Taliban Agreement

Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that he had not seen the text of the US-Taliban peace agreement so far

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that he had not seen the text of the US-Taliban peace agreement so far.

Kabulov is currently in Qatar's Doha as an observer at the signing ceremony of the long-awaited peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which is expected to be signed later in the day.

"No, I haven't seen it yet, they will now show it to us before signing," Kabulov said.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue

The signing of the agreement will follow a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan that was coordinated earlier in February as a pre-condition for the anticipated peace deal.

