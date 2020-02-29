Russian Envoy For Afghanistan Says Has Not Seen US-Taliban Agreement
DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that he had not seen the text of the US-Taliban peace agreement so far.
Kabulov is currently in Qatar's Doha as an observer at the signing ceremony of the long-awaited peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which is expected to be signed later in the day.
"No, I haven't seen it yet, they will now show it to us before signing," Kabulov said.
Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.
The parties' representatives have been regularly meeting in Doha to address the issue
The signing of the agreement will follow a week-long reduction of violence in Afghanistan that was coordinated earlier in February as a pre-condition for the anticipated peace deal.