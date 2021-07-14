Russian Envoy for Afghanistan Warns of Consequences If Taliban Undermine Regional Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik that any attempt by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to undermine security in Central Asian countries would lead to grave consequences.

After the United States and its NATO allies began the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in recent weeks, the Taliban have been making significant territorial gains across the country, with at least three crossing points to neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iran falling to the militants.

"We are closely monitoring the situation [in Afghanistan]. But when the Taliban see that any attempt to undermine the security of our allies in Central Asia will be fraught with great losses for them, they will start behaving," Kabulov said.

Afghanistan has been torn by the conflict between government forces and the Taliban, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive on large cities. Current tensions have flared up as the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country is nearing its end.