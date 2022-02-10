Russian Envoy Gatilov Does Not Rule Out Provocations by Kiev Against Russians in Crimea

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) It is necessary to be prepared for any, even negative, development of events, including violent actions by Kiev against Russians in Crimea, Russia's permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Of course, it is possible that hotheads in Kiev may decide to carry out other desperate violent actions, for example, against Russian citizens in Crimea or Russian constituent entities bordering Ukraine. In any case, calls for such dangerous actions appear in Ukrainian media or are voiced by some irresponsible Ukrainian politicians. We cannot ignore such a statement and must be prepared for any, including the most negative, development of events," Gatilov said.