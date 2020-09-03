Russian Envoy Gryzlov Says DPR, LPR Ready to Sign Agreements on Disengagement of Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) will be ready to sign agreements on the disengagement of forces and assets in Donbas, but they should come into force after the Ukrainian parliament's resolution of July 15 on the appointment of local elections has been brought in line with the Minsk agreements, Russian envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas Boris Gryzlov said.

"Donetsk and Luhansk will be ready to sign agreements on the disengagement of forces and means and approve a plan for demining areas after the drafting of relevant documents.

However, representatives of Donbas believe the deals should come into force after the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of July 15 on the appointment of local elections is brought in line with the Minsk agreements. This position should be fixed in written form," Gryzlov said following the group's meeting.

He said Kiev "continues its policy to suppress Donbas."