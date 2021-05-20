UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Hopes 5th Round Of Negotiations On JCPOA To Be Last

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:25 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov expressed the hope that the next, fifth, round of negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal would be the last.

"The 4th round of the Vienna talks is over. The #JCPOA participants at their meeting today noted that 'good' or 'significant' progress was made and that an agreement is 'within reach'. The Joint Commission will resume its work early next week. Hopefully the 5th round will be final," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

