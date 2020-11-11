Russian Envoy Hopes Damascus Conference to Create Extra Tools to Facilitate Refugee Return

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The Damascus international conference on the repatriation of Syrian refugees aims to set up additional mechanisms to create conditions for Syrians to return home, the Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, told Sputnik.

"To help Syrian refugees return, we must create decent conditions for them. This certainly requires material and financial support from almost all countries. Because houses are destroyed, the infrastructure is destroyed. We need to create at least basic living conditions for them. The Syrian government is making every effort to do this, but it cannot do everything on its own.

At this conference we will try to find additional mechanisms to create such conditions," Lavrentyev said.

As for security issues, the diplomat continued, the Syrian government guarantees security to all Syrians who wish to return home.

The two-day international conference, co-chaired by Russia, opened in the Syrian capital earlier on Wednesday. According to the organizers, the event is expected to bring together delegations from 27 countries and 12 international organizations. The United Nations acts as an observer. The United States and the European Union have abstained from the event.