Russian envoy in Lebanon warns against negative impact of U.S. new sanctions against Syria

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Wednesday that the United States' new sanctions against Syria will not fall in the interest of Lebanon, local media reported.

"Lebanon does not have an interest in new sanctions," Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, local independent newspaper.

Zasypkin said that the United States is aiming to achieve its goals by waging economic wars and exerting pressure on other powers.

The United States has placed, starting Wednesday, new sanctions against Syria, known as the Caesar Act, which targets the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in oil, construction, engineering, and military sectors, while it also threatens to punish Syria's allies such as Iran, Hezbollah and Russia.

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah warned a day earlier against negative repercussions of this act on Lebanon, which relies mainly on its land borders with Syria for its exports to Arab countries.