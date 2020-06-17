UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Envoy In Lebanon Warns Against Negative Impact Of U.S. New Sanctions Against Syria

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Russian envoy in Lebanon warns against negative impact of U.S. new sanctions against Syria

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Wednesday that the United States' new sanctions against Syria will not fall in the interest of Lebanon, local media reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said Wednesday that the United States' new sanctions against Syria will not fall in the interest of Lebanon, local media reported.

"Lebanon does not have an interest in new sanctions," Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, local independent newspaper.

Zasypkin said that the United States is aiming to achieve its goals by waging economic wars and exerting pressure on other powers.

The United States has placed, starting Wednesday, new sanctions against Syria, known as the Caesar Act, which targets the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in oil, construction, engineering, and military sectors, while it also threatens to punish Syria's allies such as Iran, Hezbollah and Russia.

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah warned a day earlier against negative repercussions of this act on Lebanon, which relies mainly on its land borders with Syria for its exports to Arab countries.

Related Topics

Syria Exports Iran Russia Oil United States Lebanon Media Arab

Recent Stories

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

1 minute ago

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

2 hours ago

Secretary visits Rawalpindi Institute of Urology t ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University to go for online semester exams

3 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Extends Condolences to Fam ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 8,515 in t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.