Russian Envoy in Vienna Confirms Next JCPOA Talks To Be Held on Thursday

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, confirmed on Tuesday that the next meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, confirmed on Tuesday that the next meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on Thursday

"The next meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA has been postponed for one day and will be held on April 15 in Vienna in person at the level of political directors," the diplomat said.

