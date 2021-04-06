Russian Envoy in Vienna Expects Positive Results in JCPOA Restoration Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that positive results can be expected in the negotiations on the restoration of the nuclear deal with Iran.

Ulyanov heads the Russian delegation at the talks that started in the Austrian capital.

On Tuesday, following the first day of meetings, it was possible to launch the work of two expert groups - on lifting of sanctions and on nuclear issues.

"In principle, everything will be very difficult, it is clear already now. But, it seems to me, there are real reasons to expect that the result can be positive," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.