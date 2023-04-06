Russian Envoy in Vienna Meets With IAEA Head

Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday that he met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi to discuss wide range of issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday that he met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi to discuss wide range of issues.

"Met today with the #IAEA Director General Mr.Rafael Grossi to discuss a wide range of issues of common interest, including protection of nuclear safety and security at the #ZNPP. Regular dialogue with the Head of the Agency is very valuable," Ulyanov tweeted.