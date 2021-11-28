Russian Envoy in Vienna Says Opportunity for Agreement on JCPOA Resumption Still Exists

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) It is necessary to put every effort into successfully concluding the negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the opportunity for this is still there, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The next round of the Vienna talks kicks off on November 29.

"The attitude is positive, in a sense that it is necessary to make every effort to successfully finish the talks, as the alternatives vary between bad and really bad. Opportunities to come to an agreement still exist," Ulyanov said, adding that he is interested in hearing what the Iranian side will bring to the table.