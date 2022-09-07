Russian Envoy in Vienna Says Will Meet With Grossi on Thursday

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on September 8 to discuss the agency's idea about the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

Earlier this week, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility.

"Tomorrow I have a meeting with the director general. Today he is in Rome, so it was not possible to meet. Tomorrow we will meet with him and I will ask him to explain in more detail what he means," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.