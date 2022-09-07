UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy In Vienna Says Will Meet With Grossi On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on September 8 to discuss the agency's idea about the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

Earlier this week, the IAEA issued a report on the situation around the ZNPP and called on all sides to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the facility.

"Tomorrow I have a meeting with the director general. Today he is in Rome, so it was not possible to meet. Tomorrow we will meet with him and I will ask him to explain in more detail what he means," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

