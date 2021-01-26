UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy In Vienna Sees Reasons To Expect New START Extension Soon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:54 PM

Noticeable progress is visible in the situation around the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), there are reasons to expect its extension soon, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Noticeable progress is visible in the situation around the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), there are reasons to expect its extension soon, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday.

"Apparently #Russia and #US are making remarkable and speedy progress on extension of #START Treaty. There are reasons to expect that the relevant agreement can become a reality very soon," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

