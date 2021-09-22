MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that special presidential envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, is participating in a meeting of the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) with the delegations of Russia, China and Pakistan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry will present the details of the meeting afterward, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesman Ahmadullah Muttaqi tweeted that the acting prime minister of the new Taliban-led government, Mohammad Hasan Akhund, was holding a meeting with Russian, Chinese and Pakistani envoys in Kabul.

This fall, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told Sputnik that Moscow and partners planned to hold an extended Troika meeting in Kabul once air traffic resumes.

Following the takeover of Panjshir on September 6, the last part of Afghanistan holding out against their rule, the Taliban (terror group, banned in Russia) announced the composition of a new interim government in Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.