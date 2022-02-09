UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Lays Wreath At Tomb Of 19th Century Predecessor Bodisco Buried In Washington

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was joined by diplomatic corps in laying a wreath at the tomb of his 19th century predecessor, Alexander Bodisco, who was buried in the US capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was joined by diplomatic corps in laying a wreath at the tomb of his 19th century predecessor, Alexander Bodisco, who was buried in the US capital.

The ceremony took place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown on Friday to mark the upcoming Diplomats' Day.

"Of course, with a share of sadness, with a share of, if you want, kindness, I don't want to say the word 'envy,' we look at what Alexander Andreevich (Bodisco) managed to do in 17 years. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that yet. I want to assure you that Russian diplomats are doing everything possible to stabilize Russian-American relations, because, I am sure, such a state is in the national interests of Russia and the United States," Antonov said during the ceremony.

Bodisko was the envoy of the Russian Empire to the United States in the middle of the 19th century, during the rapprochement between the two countries before the Crimean War, and died in 1854 after 17 years on the post.

Due to his funeral, the US Congress stopped working for a day, which was an unprecedented event. President Franklin Pierce and all members of the government attended the mourning ceremony.

Diplomats' Day is celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, the date when the Posolsky Prikaz, Russia's first foreign affairs agency, was first mentioned in the official chronicles.

