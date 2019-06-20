Russian Envoy, Mayor of Alaskan City of Sitka Conduct Positive Meeting, Discuss Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Mayor of Alaskan city of Sitka Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Thursday that he had conducted a very positive meeting with the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who is currently visiting the most northern state of the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Mayor of Alaskan city of Sitka Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Thursday that he had conducted a very positive meeting with the Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who is currently visiting the most northern state of the United States

"The meeting was very positive, we discussed the continued positive relationship which quite frankly who we are," Paxton said. He noted that "the ambassador was very impressive.

"

The Mayor has underscored an important role of Russia in the history of Sitka.

Russian settlers established Sitka, formerly known as Novo-Arkhangelsk, in 1799. The city, located on Baranof Island, was named after the first governor of Russian America Alexander Baranov.

Following the purchase of Alaska from Russia by the United States in 1867, Sitka served as the US Government Capital of the Department of Alaska (1867-1884) and District of Alaska (1884-1906).