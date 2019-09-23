Russian Envoy Meets Antalya Officials as Deadly Tourist Season Wraps Up in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Russian ambassador to Turkey met on Monday with the governor of the Antalya province and the mayor in the city of the same name to discuss ways to improve Russian tourists' safety.

Ambassador Aleksei Erkhov told Sputnik earlier that 88 Russians had died and 40 others were evacuated for medical reasons during what he called a "very difficult" holiday season.

"Erkhov met with the governor and mayor of Antalya, [respectively] Munir Karaloglu and Muhittin Bocek.

They discussed issues related to the safety of Russian tourists at Turkish resorts," the Russian embassy said.

The diplomatic mission demanded action from Antalya authorities earlier this month after a six-year-old Russian girl drowned in a hotel swimming pool in the resort town of Alanya.

She became the second Russian girl to drown in a hotel pool in less than a month after a 12-year-old died 11 days after she was trapped under water when her arm stuck in the pool pump in the Aegean resort of Bodrum.