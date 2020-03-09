UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy, Mnuchin Meet To Discuss Future Prospect Of Bilateral Relationship - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the day to discuss the future prospect of the bilateral relationship between both countries, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday.

"On March 9, 2020, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov met the US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin," the Embassy said. "The two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of Russia-US relations."

The Embassy also said they discussed the implementation of agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during the recent summits in Helsinki and Osaka.

