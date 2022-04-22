WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Thursday that he was not allowed to speak during the Organization of American States (OAS) meeting when a vote took place to suspend Russia's status as permanent observer.

"During the special meeting on this topic, Russia as the permanent observer to the Organization was denied the opportunity to speak at the meeting either before or after voting on the document," Antonov said.