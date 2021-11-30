Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Another Meeting on JCPOA Before End This Week

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, did not rule out that by the end of the week there will be another meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) at the level of heads of delegation.

"There are no dates, but it is quite possible that by the end of the week there will be another meeting at the level of heads of delegation," Ulyanov said.