UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Not Ruling Out Moscow-Washington Contacts At Highest Level

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov is not ruling out further contacts at the highest level between Moscow and Washington in light of tensions over Ukraine and security in Eastern Europe.

"No practical work is being done in this regard, but such contacts cannot be ruled out. They are simply in demand. All contacts are in demand at any level," Antonov told reporters on Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of contacts between the United States and Russia at the highest level.

More Stories From World

