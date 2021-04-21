Russian Envoy on Adoption of Resolution on Syria: 'Black Day in OPCW History'

Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that today was the black day in the history of the organization, which decided to suspend the rights and privileges of Syria

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that today was the black day in the history of the organization, which decided to suspend the rights and privileges of Syria.

The 25th Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW is being held in The Hague from April 20-22. During this session, France presented a draft resolution, which provides for the suspension of the rights and privileges of Syria in the organization over alleged violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Damascus. Members of the organization adopted the resolution by a majority vote.

"Today is the black day in the history of the OPCW, we are ashamed of what happened in this room. Support for the decision was in no way dictated by the responsibility of the state party to comply with the convention, or the protection of its integrity, as we are trying to do in this.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed how the norms of international law are trampled in favor of the rules imposed by a certain circle of countries," Shulgin said at the conference, which is broadcast on the organization's website.

He stressed that the decision to strip Syria of it rights is "the embodiment of how some states are trying to pose as judges called upon to determine who and how correctly behaves in the international arena," this approach disorganizes the international order.

"It is a pity that the OPCW has turned from a technical body into a political instrument, arranging a trial over a participating state, this time over Syria. We believe that sooner or later the truth about the events in Syria will come out. History will somehow put everything in its place," the envoy said.