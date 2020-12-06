UrduPoint.com
Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Envoy Refutes UN Commission Reclassifying Cannabis as Dangerous Narcotic

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has clarified to Sputnik that the recent decision of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) on cannabis did not mean the drug's complete denunciation as a dangerous narcotic.

On Wednesday, the UN news website reported that the CND removed cannabis from the list of the most dangerous drugs alongside such deadly opioids as heroin. What happened in actuality was that cannabis was removed from schedule IV of the¯1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs while remaining in Schedule I, which means that it will remain subject to the international drug control conventions.

"Cannabis remains in Schedule I of dangerous substances along with heroin and cocaine. Formally, nothing changed. This is more of a political issue ” the very fact that cannabis was removed from Schedule IV while remaining in Schedule I is sort of a symbol of hope for narco-liberals that it might be completely legalized worldwide.

From the practical standpoint nothing changed. The same control measures must be exercised at the national level," Ulyanov said.

Stressing that the decision amounted to a mere facilitation of marijuana's use for medical purposes, the diplomat slammed UN News for misleading readers by labeling the decision "historic" and making it seem a game-changer for marijuana's so-called recreational use.

"This should not be done so. After all, the United Nations must demonstrate impartiality, objectivity, accuracy and competence, whereas this article ” if not a payed for one ” was clearly written by an enthusiastic marijuana admirer," Ulyanov added.

 According to the Russian envoy, while health benefits of medical cannabis remain subject to expert debates, the CND's decision was solicited by a small group of WHO drug experts, while the World Health Organization itself had little to do with the matter other than send their recommendation to the UN Secretary General's office for further approval.

