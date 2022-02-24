UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Says Canada's Foreign Minister Invites Him To Meet Over Ukraine Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Russian Envoy Says Canada's Foreign Minister Invites Him to Meet Over Ukraine Operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has invited him to come to Global Affairs Canada at noon EST (17:00 GMT) after Russian began a military operation in Ukraine.

"Minister Joly personally invited me to come 12:00 EST," Stepanov said.

Joly said earlier in the day that Canada will impose "severe" sanctions on Russia in coordination with Europe and Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation to protect Donbas. She vowed that Moscow "will not go unpunished."

Russia announced the operation in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering Ukrainian aggression. The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Canada Ottawa Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk From

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

4 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

4 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

5 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>