WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has invited him to come to Global Affairs Canada at noon EST (17:00 GMT) after Russian began a military operation in Ukraine.

"Minister Joly personally invited me to come 12:00 EST," Stepanov said.

Joly said earlier in the day that Canada will impose "severe" sanctions on Russia in coordination with Europe and Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation to protect Donbas. She vowed that Moscow "will not go unpunished."

Russia announced the operation in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for help in countering Ukrainian aggression. The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting military infrastructure only.