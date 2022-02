Russian Envoy Says He Was Invited to Canadian Foreign Ministry to Meet Deputy Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that he has been invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Tuesday.

"I was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to see Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Morgan at 3PM EST (20:00 GMT)," Stepanov said.