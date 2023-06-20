Russian Envoy Says Leopard Tanks Will Soon Be in Red List After Destruction by Russia

German tanks Leopard that are being used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia are being destroyed by Russian troops and should soon be included in "the Red Data Book," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian state document that records rares and endangered species

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) German tanks Leopard that are being used by Ukrainian forces during their counteroffensive operation against Russia are being destroyed by Russian troops and should soon be included in "the Red Data Book," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, referring to the Russian state document that records rares and endangered species.

"I hope that their trick with the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and offensive operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will fail. It will soon be proposed to include German Leopards in the Red Data Book, as they are being destroyed by Russians," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Commenting the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, the diplomat stated that the Russian military command calculates every step and takes into account every possible development.

"We spoke about the possibility of an explosion at Kakhovka as early as a year ago and withdrew our forces from Kherson at the right moment. It is clear that our leadership foresees and knows everything," the envoy added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged in early June. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction.