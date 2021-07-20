UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Says Mediators Should Cooperate With Both Sides Of Afghan Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:52 PM

Russia, being a mediator of the conflict in Afghanistan, works in touch with both the Afghan government and the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), and other mediators should follow suit, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special representative for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday

Russia is a member of the so-called Extended Troika group of mediators in the Afghan conflict, which also includes China, Pakistan, and the United States.

"By definition, we are obliged to communicate with both sides.

Not by imposing our viewpoint, but primarily by conveying the position of Russia and the commonly agreed position of our nations," Kabulov said at a Valdai Club panel on Afghanistan, focused on the Central Asian country's future after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow's dialogue with the Taliban is in line with the UN Security Council's resolution of March 2020, which welcomed efforts to facilitate the intra-Afghan negotiations.

