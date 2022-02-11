UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Says Moscow Does Not Look At Canada 'Through Optics Of Geopolitical Rivalry'

February 11, 2022

Russian Envoy Says Moscow Does Not Look at Canada 'Through Optics of Geopolitical Rivalry'

Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that the dialogue between the diplomats and their counterparts is professional, and stressed that Moscow does not look at Canada through the optics of geopolitical rivalry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that the dialogue between the diplomats and their counterparts is professional, and stressed that Moscow does not look at Canada through the optics of geopolitical rivalry.

"Canada has a talented diplomatic service, with its own school and traditions. The dialogue is professional and mutually respectful," Stepanov said. "We have the opportunity to express our point of view, to listen to the Canadian one. Even when there are obvious political differences between our governments, diplomats must communicate."

Stepanov underscored that Russia does not look at Canada "through the optics of geopolitical rivalry."

"And besides, we are Arctic neighbors. It's always good when the neighborhood turns out to be good, isn't it?," he said. "Here I would like to note the current Russian chairmanship of the Arctic Council, where we work with Canadians pragmatically and without politicization on topical issues of the northern agenda."

The Ambassador noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Hockey Super Series.

"It is clear that we will correlate the program with the epidemic situation. But we hope to bring a charge of optimism into bilateral relations with the help of anniversaries," he said.

Stepanov pointed out that the Russian-Canadian trade relations are gradually reaching the pre-pandemic level.

"In 11 months of 2021, our bilateral trade turnover exceeded $2 billion - according to the results of 2020 - a little more than 1.2 billion. At the same time, Russian exports increased significantly," he explained.

Stepanov said Canadian businesses have a serious interest in Russia and stressed that Russia is open for mutually advantageous cooperation.

"Here they know the profitability of working on the Russian market and understand the benefits of cooperation with reliable and predictable partners," he said.

"And we are always open for mutually beneficial cooperation. I am convinced that pragmatism and common sense, and not political considerations, should prevail in the development of trade and economic ties. In general, we have great potential. We must implement."

When asked how the current situation around Ukraine affects the ties between Russia and Canada, Stepanov said, "The Canadian political establishment and the media are trying to create an unfavorable background around Russia."

The ambassador said the Canadians are scaring their country with almost a third world war by pushing this fictitious Russian "aggression" against Ukraine.

"It certainly does not bring joy to our relationship. We speak openly and privately: if you want peace in Ukraine, use your influence on Kiev, force the implementation of the Minsk package of measures and sit down at the negotiating table with the DPR and LPR. This is the only way to a peaceful settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict," he said.

Stepanov went on to say that supplying military nomenklatura or helping with instructors is only inciting and prolonging fratricide.

"They listen to us, but I'm not sure they hear us," he said. "The problem is also that, in my opinion, not only Canada, but the West as a whole, don't care about Ukraine as such at all. For some, it is only an instrument of anti-Russian geopolitical plans, for others it is a convenient object for domestic political competition."

When in a debate in some Western country politicians compete in who among them today is the "greater Ukrainian" and who is able to "send a tougher signal to the Russians," Stepanov added.

"It becomes not funny, but sad," he said. "Sad for Ukraine."

