UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Says Netherlands Abusing Appeals To Court For Failure To Assist On MH17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russian Envoy Says Netherlands Abusing Appeals to Court for Failure to Assist on MH17

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Netherlands is abusing the right to appeal to court in relation to the complaint about Russia allegedly failing to provide legal assistance in the MH17 plane crash case, Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ECHR started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

During his speech, the Russian envoy asked the court to dismiss the appeal as groundless, noting that Russia responded to 28 out of 29 such requests.

Vinogradov also noted that Dutch prosecutors lied to the Russian competent authorities about the existence of a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Tsemakh, a former Donbas militia commander and a key witness in the case.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Netherlands Court

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

7 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

13 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

9 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

9 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.