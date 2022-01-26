Russian Envoy Says Netherlands Abusing Appeals to Court for Failure to Assist on MH17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Netherlands is abusing the right to appeal to court in relation to the complaint about Russia allegedly failing to provide legal assistance in the MH17 plane crash case, Russia's representative to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Mikhail Vinogradov, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the ECHR started considering complaints of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia related to the case of the MH17 plane crash in Donbas in 2014.

During his speech, the Russian envoy asked the court to dismiss the appeal as groundless, noting that Russia responded to 28 out of 29 such requests.

Vinogradov also noted that Dutch prosecutors lied to the Russian competent authorities about the existence of a warrant for the arrest of Vladimir Tsemakh, a former Donbas militia commander and a key witness in the case.