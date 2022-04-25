- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room for Provocations
Russian Envoy Says No Point In Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room For Provocations
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM
Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Monday that he sees no point in a Ukraine ceasefire now, as it would give Kiev room for new provocations
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Monday that he sees no point in a Ukraine ceasefire now, as it would give Kiev room for new provocations.
"I don't think so," he said, when asked whether it is time for a ceasefire.
"I think he (a journalist) asked about Easter ceasefire and Easter ceasefire is over right now. We are not supposed to comply with the calls. We don't see that a ceasefire is a good option right now because it would give Ukrainian forces room to regroup and to stage more provocations," he said.