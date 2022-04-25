UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Says No Point In Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room For Provocations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Russian Envoy Says No Point in Ukraine Ceasefire, It Would Give Kiev Room for Provocations

Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Monday that he sees no point in a Ukraine ceasefire now, as it would give Kiev room for new provocations

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russia's deputy envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said on Monday that he sees no point in a Ukraine ceasefire now, as it would give Kiev room for new provocations.

"I don't think so," he said, when asked whether it is time for a ceasefire.

"I think he (a journalist) asked about Easter ceasefire and Easter ceasefire is over right now. We are not supposed to comply with the calls. We don't see that a ceasefire is a good option right now because it would give Ukrainian forces room to regroup and to stage more provocations," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure ..

Response to Unfriendly Actions May Include Seizure of Assets in Russia - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minist ..

Macron Would Like to Appoint Woman as Prime Minister - French Secretary of State

2 minutes ago
 Five challenges for Macron in new term

Five challenges for Macron in new term

4 minutes ago
 HCCI starts functioning after getting chambers' li ..

HCCI starts functioning after getting chambers' license: Adeel Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 FBI Seizes Works of Art, Boots, Sunglasses in Raid ..

FBI Seizes Works of Art, Boots, Sunglasses in Raid of Homes Linked to Deripaska ..

4 minutes ago
 Tehran, Riyadh Discuss Security, Agree on MoU - Ir ..

Tehran, Riyadh Discuss Security, Agree on MoU - Iraqi Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.