UrduPoint.com

Russian Envoy Says Open Lines Of Communication Critical To Avoid Devastating Consequences

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russian Envoy Says Open Lines of Communication Critical to Avoid Devastating Consequences

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russia has long advocated in favor of keeping channels of communication open with adversaries in order to avoid potential devastating consequences, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview with CTV.

"It's a risky situation, I agree with you, and that's why Russia was advocating for many years and especially during the recent months for keeping the channels of communications between the militaries open in order to avoid miscalculations or misunderstandings that could trigger dire consequences," Stepanov said on Wednesday.

Stepanov made the comments in light of Ukraine firing a missile in Poland that initially drew speculation that the projectile was fired by Russia, risking dragging NATO into the conflict in Ukraine.

He responded to a question whether Russia was prepared for the possibility that a Russian-fired missile could potentially hit a NATO country and trigger a big conflict.

On Tuesday, US corporate media cited a US official saying that a Russian missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine and killed two Polish citizens. Russia immediately rejected the accusations, describing them as a deliberate effort to escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Poland eventually confirmed that Ukrainian forces fired the missile as they attempted to intercept a barrage of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden also said it was unlikely that the missile was fired from Russia.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Poland Media From

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

5 hours ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

5 hours ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

5 hours ago
 President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2 ..

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

5 hours ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

5 hours ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.