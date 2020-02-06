UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Says OSCE Mission Must Release Report On Neo-Nazism, Xenophobia In Ukraine

Russian Envoy Says OSCE Mission Must Release Report on Neo-Nazism, Xenophobia in Ukraine

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) to Ukraine must prepare a thematic report on the manifestations of neo-Nazism, xenophobia and antisemitism in Ukraine, Russia's envoy to the organization, Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday

According to Lukashevich, the current authorities of Ukraine came to power under the slogans of searching for ways of the nationwide reconciliation and guarantees of equal rights and opportunities for all residents of the country, but in fact, they continued, and, in some cases, even toughened up the discriminatory policies of the previous leadership.

"This is done, as before, with an eye on nationalists who continue to dictate their conditions to the authorities. Radicals' provocations occur with the connivance of law enforcement agencies. Vandalism under nationalist slogans, manifestations of neo-Nazism, xenophobia and antisemitism continue to accompany the Ukrainian domestic political reality.

The information on this needs to be systematized in the form of a thematic report of the SMM. This is part of the mission's mandate. When, finally, we can expect the release of the reports mentioned by us?" Lukashevich said at an OSCE meeting.

Since 2014, when Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russia has been consistently drawing attention to the rise of nationalist and radical sentiments in Ukraine. These manifestations include Kiev's attempts to marginalize other languages other than Ukrainian; the glorification of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera; and the encouragement of such events as commemorations of members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (banned in Russia), which collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Over the past several years, the Ukrainian parliament has passed several laws restricting the rights of national minorities in the country that are in line with nationalistic values.

