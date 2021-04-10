UrduPoint.com
Russian Envoy Says Possible To Reach Agreement On Iran's Nuclear Deal By Mid-May

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Russian Envoy Says Possible to Reach Agreement on Iran's Nuclear Deal by Mid-May

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) There is an opportunity for the participants of Vienna-hosted nuclear talks to reach an agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by mid-May, but this does not mean a return to full implementation of the nuclear deal, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Friday.

The statement came after the second face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program held in Vienna earlier on Friday.

"Probably, it is still possible ” to reach an agreement by the end of May, better by mid-May. Moreover, we should understand that it is one thing to agree on the deal, and another to return [to the deal]," Ulyanov told reporters, adding that The US will need some time to lift the sanctions, while Iran will probably need even more time to return to fulfilling their nuclear obligations.

The Russian official added that though the negotiators had been on the right track so far, there were not and could not be any guarantees that everything would go smoothly.

"But there is a political will and unity of the purpose to restore the JCPOA, and this gives some hope for success. But the matter is difficult, especially in conditions when the negotiations between the Iranians and the Americans are taking place in the format of shuttle diplomacy, this slows down the [talks]," the diplomat added.

The first in-person meeting took place in the Austrian capital On Tuesday, with the participants noting progress. Moscow called the first meeting on Tuesday successful, while Washington considered it a welcome and constructive step towards restoring mutual compliance with the nuclear deal.

